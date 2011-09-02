TIMELINE-Deals involving the London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Sept 2 The London Stock Exchange
is in talks to buy LCH.Clearnet, Europe's largest independent
clearing house -- an institution that guarantees traders'
obligations in case of a default, and a key focus for
regulators.
The LSE, which traces its history back to stock dealing in
17th century coffee houses, listed on its own main market in
2001.
Following are major deals involving the company since 2000:
May 2000 - The LSE and German peer Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE) agree to merge, to create an exchange to rival
pan-European Amsterdam-based Euronext.
October 2000 - The merger collapses after Swedish group OM,
which owns the Stockholm exchange OMX, makes an ultimately
unsuccessful bid for the LSE.
December 2002 - The LSE sets up a new derivatives business,
EDX London, with OM.
December 2004 - Deutsche Boerse offers 1.3 billion pounds,
or 530 pence per share, for the LSE. The offer is rejected.
Euronext says it is also interested.
March 2005 - Deutsche Boerse withdraws its proposed bid
after it fails to win a recommendation.
December 2005 - Macquarie , Australia's largest
investment bank, offer 580 pence per share, valuing the LSE at
1.5 billion pounds. The LSE's two biggest shareholders reject
Macquarie's offer as too low.
February 2006 - The LSE unveils a share buyback as it posts
its defence document. Macquarie drops its offer.
March 2006 - U.S. exchange Nasdaq makes a 950 pence offer,
valuing the LSE at 2.4 billion pounds, which the London exchange
rejects.
November 2006 - Nasdaq raises its offer to 1,243 pence,
which is rejected.
December 2006 - Nasdaq, which now owns 28.75 percent of the
LSE, launches a hostile bid, appealing directly to its target's
investors.
February 2007 - Winning just 0.41 percent of shareholder
acceptances, Nasdaq is defeated and walks away, eventually
selling most of its stake to the United Arab Emirates' Dubai
bourse and buying the OMX.
September 2007 - Qatar's state-owned Qatar Investment
Authority buys a 20 percent stake in the LSE in a privately
negotiated transaction.
October 2007 - The LSE acquires Italian exchange operator
Borsa Italiana in a 1.6 billion euro deal.
February 2011 - The LSE makes a friendly bid to buy Canadian
group TMX, valuing the owner of the Toronto stock exchange at
about $3.2 billion. Hours later, Deutsche Boerse announces it is
in talks to buy NYSE Euronext .
May 2011 - TMX rejects a rival $3.7 billion bid from a
consortium of Canadian banks and pension funds using the name
Maple Group. Maple goes hostile.
The LSE denies talk it has made a bid for LCH.Clearnet,
after the clearing house says it had received various proposals
from exchange operators. Nasdaq OMX and data vendor
Markit are linked to a possible deal.
June 2011 - The LSE sweetens its TMX bid with an enhanced
dividend. Hours later, Maple responds by raising its bid.
Eventually, lacking enough shareholder support, the LSE
withdraws.
September 2011 - The LSE says it is in early stage talks to
buy LCH.Clearnet.
(Writing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dave Cutler; Editing by Dan
Lalor and Jon Loades-Carter)