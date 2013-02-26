版本:
Mexican broadcaster Televisa posts higher 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Monday reported a 20 percent higher fourth-quarter profit.

The company said profit rose to 3.105 billion pesos ($241 mln from 2.586 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
