FACTBOX-NBA-Profile of NBA finals MVP LeBron James

June 21 Factbox on LeBron James, who was named on Thursday as the most valuable player (MVP) during the National Basketball Association final series.

* Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 27)

* Height: six feet eight inches (2.03 metres), 250 lbs (113 kilograms)

* Drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003

* Named NBA rookie of the year in 2004

* Eight-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

* NBA scoring champion in 2008, making him the first Cavalier to lead the league in scoring

* Won Olympic gold medal with United States at 2008 Beijing Olympics and bronze medal at 2004 Athens Olympics

* Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012)

* James is one of just eight players to have won the MVP award at least three times. The others are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Moses Malone.

* Won his first NBA Championship with Miami in 2012 after previously losing in the final with Cleveland (2007) and Miami (2011)

