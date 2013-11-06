版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 6日 星期三 10:49 BJT

Democrat McAuliffe wins Virginia governor's race - media

Nov 5 Democrat Terry McAuliffe has narrowly defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli in the closely watched Virginia's governor race on Tuesday, NBC and CBS television said.

State election board figures showed McAuliffe, a Democratic Party insider leading Cuccinelli, a favorite of the Republicans' Tea Party wing, 47 percent to 46 percent with 91 percent of precincts reporting.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐