CORRECTED - UPDATE 2-Slim's America Movil takes final consolidation step

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 Billionaire Carlos Slim moved on Monday to bring all of his telecommunications empire under one roof when America Movil (AMXL.MX) launched an offer to buy the rest of home-phone subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico TELMEXL.MX.

America Movil already owns almost 60 percent of Telmex after a consolidation last year, and is now seeking to take the remaining 40 percent.

Telmex shares ended up 7.69 percent at 10.22 pesos on the news that America Movil will pay a premium for the stock in a bid to buy the rest of the company, while shares in America Movil -- which have been battered this year by a battle with regulators -- sank almost 2 percent.

Slim, the world's richest man, has been hit by competition probes into his phone companies over the rates he charges competitors to use his network.

The move comes just over a year after America Movil acquired Telmex's international unit and increased its stake in Telmex itself, as the mobile phone giant swallowed the under-performing companies. America Movil said it would de-list Telmex if the bid was successful.

Like other fixed-line phone operators, Telmex has been struggling amid competition from Internet-based call providers and mobile phone companies.

Analyst Valeria Romo from brokerage Monex said the move would be negative for America Movil in the short term but more positive in the future.

"I think it's negative news for America Movil, which already owned 59 percent of Telmex ... America Movil would absorb the whole loss that Telmex carries," she said.

"In the long term being the full owner of Telmex will mean it can exploit 4G technology."

Telmex reported a lower second-quarter profit last month, hurt by lower revenues as call traffic declined. [ID:nN1E76I25O]

America Movil said it will pay 10.50 pesos ($0.90) a share for Telmex, a premium of 11.1 percent to its share price over the last 30 days. ($1 = 11.72 pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Bernard Orr)