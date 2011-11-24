版本:
Global woes seen eroding Chile Q4 margins, earnings

 * Forestry companies, retailers under pressure
 * Weaker local peso to pinch margins
 * Economic growth seen slowing sharply in second half
 By Felipe Iturrieta
 SANTIAGO, Nov 24 Global financial turmoil is
seen pinching Chilean companies' margins in the fourth
quarter, with commodity-related and retail stocks' earnings
seen suffering most, analysts say.
 Chile's economic expansion is seen slowing sharply in the
second half this year as Europe's spreading debt crisis
weighs, and amid signs of a slowdown in key Asian markets like
China, the world's top consumer of Chile's No.1 export,
copper.
 Third-quarter results of some of the top commodity-
producing companies in Chile have set the tone.
 Profits of heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec
COP.SN, one of the world's biggest pulp producers, sank over
50 percent in the third quarter on weaker demand and prices
for pulp amid global financial turbulence, the company said on
Thursday. [ID:nSAG003160]
 Fellow forestry group CMPC's CAR.SN third-quarter profit
fell 56 percent, and while Steelmaker CAP's CAP.SN third-
quarter net profit surged 75 percent on higher prices and
shipments, it warned its margins had suffered.
[ID:nN1E7A31TQ]
 "The numbers in the fourth quarter are going to be the
first sign of the impact of the crisis on (local) companies,"
said Francisco Errandonea, head of research at Santander GBM
in Santiago.
 "The sector you normally see the first signs of the impact
of a crisis is commodities, mainly through prices," he added.
 Chile's Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio sounded a
note of caution on Tuesday, saying Chile's economy will surely
start to feel the deepening of Europe's spreading debt
crisis.
 He said the central bank's decision to keep rates on hold
in recent months has bought time to see how the external
turbulence evolves, but said the bank has the option of
increasing monetary stimulus to help mitigate the impact.
[ID:nN1E7AL0JA]
 Chile's economy is seen growing 4.7 percent in the second
half of the year, down sharply from a pace of 8 percent in the
first half, and weakening dynamism in the economy could also
hit retailers like Cencosud CEN.SN and Falabella FAL.SN.
 "Consumption in general could receive a knock from a
slowdown in economic growth," said Ximena Garcia, an analyst
with the EuroAmerica brokerage.
 However, while margins are being squeezed and earnings
will likely suffer, poor earnings are unlikely to heavily
pressure already depressed share prices while markets are
focused on Europe's woes.
 "Corporate earnings have not had much impact on bourse
trading lately, unlike what is going on internationally,"
Garcia said.
 A sharp depreciation of Chile's peso, which has weakened
as risk aversion spurred a retreat to the dollar, is also
pinching margins.
 The peso CLP=CL has depreciated around 11 percent
against the dollar year-to-date, which compares with an 8.4
percent appreciation during 2010.
 "The currency effect will continue to be felt in the
fourth quarter, but there will also be an impact in operating
profits, because revenues will fall, costs will rise and that
will lower margins," said Elizabeth Palma, an analyst at the
Tanner brokerage.
 (Editing by Simon Gardner and Jan Paschal)

