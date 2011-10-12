US STOCKS-Wall St gains on euro-fund optimism, Dow up on year

* Blue-chip Dow back in positive territory for the year
* Alcoa drops after results, PepsiCo shares up
* Dow up 1.4 pct, S&P 500 up 1.6 pct, Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
(Updates to afternoon, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent
on Wednesday, pushimg the Dow into positive territory for the
year, as the euro-zone rescue fund was set to get approval
from all EU members.
Momentum buying was partly in play, analysts said. The S&P
500 has gained 13.5 percent from the intraday low hit last
week on Tuesday and was on track for its largest seven-day
rally since March 2009.
"It feels as though the market is experiencing the
possibility of a melt-up," said Hank Smith, chief investment
officer of Haverford Trust Co. in Philadelphia.
"You've got a lot of money on the sidelines that just
didn't want to take the risk of being invested. That could
come back in."
Slovakian lawmakers struck a deal to ratify more powers
for the euro zone's rescue fund, known as the EFSF,
effectively ending a crisis that threatens the euro's survival
and which has weighed on stocks and other risky assets for
months.
Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency
zone left to approve the revamped EFSF. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]
Bank shares led the advance again, with the KBW Bank Index
.BKX shot up 4.1 percent. Citigroup (C.N) gained 6.2 percent
to $29.54.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 159.92
points, or 1.40 percent, at 11,576.22. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 18.51 points, or 1.55 percent, at
1,214.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 31.46
points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,614.49.
The S&P 500 traded above 1,200 for the first time in three
weeks, taking the benchmark near the upper end of a range it
has been stuck at since early August.
If the index is able to stay above resistance at 1,215,
that would be seen as a bullish signal, analysts said.
Among earnings, PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) rose 3.7 percent to
$63.19 after it reported slightly better-than-expected
earnings and affirmed its full-year target. [ID:nN1E79B03O]
But Alcoa Inc (AA.N) fell 2.5 percent to $10.04 and ranked as
one of the biggest drags on the Dow, a day after reporting
results.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)