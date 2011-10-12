US STOCKS-Wall St gains on euro-fund optimism, Dow up on year

* Blue-chip Dow back in positive territory for the year

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent on Wednesday, pushimg the Dow into positive territory for the year, as the euro-zone rescue fund was set to get approval from all EU members.

Momentum buying was partly in play, analysts said. The S&P 500 has gained 13.5 percent from the intraday low hit last week on Tuesday and was on track for its largest seven-day rally since March 2009.

"It feels as though the market is experiencing the possibility of a melt-up," said Hank Smith, chief investment officer of Haverford Trust Co. in Philadelphia.

"You've got a lot of money on the sidelines that just didn't want to take the risk of being invested. That could come back in."

Slovakian lawmakers struck a deal to ratify more powers for the euro zone's rescue fund, known as the EFSF, effectively ending a crisis that threatens the euro's survival and which has weighed on stocks and other risky assets for months.

Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency zone left to approve the revamped EFSF. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]

Bank shares led the advance again, with the KBW Bank Index .BKX shot up 4.1 percent. Citigroup (C.N) gained 6.2 percent to $29.54.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 159.92 points, or 1.40 percent, at 11,576.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 18.51 points, or 1.55 percent, at 1,214.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 31.46 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,614.49.

The S&P 500 traded above 1,200 for the first time in three weeks, taking the benchmark near the upper end of a range it has been stuck at since early August.

If the index is able to stay above resistance at 1,215, that would be seen as a bullish signal, analysts said.

Among earnings, PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) rose 3.7 percent to $63.19 after it reported slightly better-than-expected earnings and affirmed its full-year target. [ID:nN1E79B03O] But Alcoa Inc (AA.N) fell 2.5 percent to $10.04 and ranked as one of the biggest drags on the Dow, a day after reporting results. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)