UPDATE 1-Holly Energy to buy some assets from HollyFrontier

* Says to buy pipeline, tankage assets

* Deal for $340 mln

* Transaction to close in November

* Holly expects deal to result in $47 mln incremental annual rev

* Cos expect to enter into 15-year throughput agreements (Follows alerts)

Oct 10 Holly Energy Partners LP said it had entered into an agreement to buy certain pipeline, tankage, loading rack and crude receiving assets for $340 million from HollyFrontier Corp .

The assets are located at HollyFrontier's El Dorado, Kansas and Cheyenne, Wyoming refineries in the United States.

The company said it will pay $150 million in promissory notes and $190 million in equity.

The deal, which is expected to close next month, will add $47 million to Holly Energy's annual revenue.

The two companies expect to enter into 15-year throughput agreements in connection with the deal.

HollyFrontier shares closed at $30.48 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, while units of Holly Energy closed at $52.30. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)