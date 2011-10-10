UPDATE 1-Holly Energy to buy some assets from HollyFrontier

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
Oct 10 Holly Energy Partners LP said it had entered into an agreement to buy certain pipeline, tankage, loading rack and crude receiving assets for $340 million from HollyFrontier Corp .
The assets are located at HollyFrontier's El Dorado, Kansas and Cheyenne, Wyoming refineries in the United States.
The company said it will pay $150 million in promissory notes and $190 million in equity.
The deal, which is expected to close next month, will add $47 million to Holly Energy's annual revenue.
The two companies expect to enter into 15-year throughput agreements in connection with the deal.
HollyFrontier shares closed at $30.48 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, while units of Holly Energy closed at $52.30. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
