UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier may further expand Utah refinery-CEO

HOUSTON Feb 28 HollyFrontier Corp
may further expand its 31,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Woods Cross, Utah, in part to increase diesel fuel output, Chief
Executive Michael Jennings told analysts on Tuesday.
He said a second expansion would be in addition to a project
announced last month to add 14,000 bpd in crude processing
capacity. The second expansion would involve lubricants and
diesel fuel made from black-wax crude.
"The phase II side that we're looking at is more geared
toward diesel with very little gasoline. Mostly diesel with end
lubes," Jennings said.
The $225 million project announced last month is slated to
be finished in late 2014. HollyFrontier signed a 10-year deal
with Newfield Exploration to supply 20,000 bpd of black-
and yellow-wax crude from the nearby Unita Basin.
Engineering for a second phase, if greenlighted, would begin
in July this year, Jennings said during HollyFrontier's
fourth-quarter earnings call.
He also said the company planned to conduct turnarounds at
its 105,000 bpd Artesia, New Mexico, and 138,000 bpd El Dorado,
Kansas, refineries during the first quarter this year.
The New Mexico plant's work will involve isomerization and
hydrotreater units, "which will reduce its crude rate," Jennings
said. The El Dorado work will involve an alkylation unit.
On Tuesday, HollyFrontier reported fourth quarter 2011 net
income of $223.4 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with
Holly Corp's $14.7 million or 0.13 per share in the same period
of 2010. Holly Corp merged with Frontier Oil Corp in July last
year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/E/B/S.
HollyFrontier shares were down $1.19, or 3.6 percent, at
$31.95 Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.