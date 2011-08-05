UPDATE 2-HollyFrontier's strong margins may prompt dividend hike

* Q2 EPS $3.58 vs est $3.29

* Q2 rev $2.97 bln vs est $2.7 bln

* Says could look at regular dividend hike, or special div (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates share movement)

By Divya Lad

Aug 5 HollyFrontier Corp posted strong quarterly results as margins benefited from relatively lower U.S. crude prices, and the oil refiner said it may consider increasing its regular dividend as cash flow remains high.

HollyFrontier -- formed in July after Holly Corp bought rival Frontier Oil Corp -- has seen margins skyrocketing, as it refines WTI crude CLc1 that has been trading at a sharp discount to the European benchmark Brent LCOc1.

The company, whose April-June overall refinery gross margins almost doubled to $21.42 per produced barrel, was generating free cash of about $300 million or more per quarter, Chief Executive Mike Jennings said on a conference call with analysts.

"That's well in excess of the $16 million of dividends on the regular way that we are paying out," Jennings said.

Jennings said the company's board would discuss the possibility of either raising its regular dividend or announcing special dividends.

HollyFrontier, which pays a regular dividend of 15 cents a share, had announced a special cash dividend of $1 per share on Wednesday.

"The recently announced special dividend will barely put a dent in the company's strong cash position, which stood at $1.3 billion at the start of the third quarter," Raymond James analyst James Rollyson said in a note.

The Dallas-based company's second-quarter net profit almost tripled to $192.2 million, or $3.58 a share. Analysts were projecting a profit of $3.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $2.97 billion.

HollyFrontier shares fell 5 percent to $64.05 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 1500 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sub-industry index was down 7 percent as oil prices stayed negative. (Reporting by Divya Lad and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)