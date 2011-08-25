UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier raises quarterly cash dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend to $0.175/share from $0.15/share

Aug 25 HollyFrontier Corp raised its quarterly cash dividend by 14 percent buoyed by high cash flow.

Analysts have been pushing for a return of more cash to shareholders after margins at the company sky-rocketed.

HollyFrontier -- formed in July after Holly Corp bought rival Frontier Oil Corp -- refines WTI crude CLc1 that has been trading at a sharp discount to the European benchmark Brent LCOc1.

The company had cash and equivalents of $426.7 million as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend on the its common stock of 17.5 cents per share.

The dividend will be paid on Oct 4 to shareholders on record as of Sept 16.

The company's shares closed at $66 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.