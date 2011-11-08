UPDATE 2-HollyFrontier CEO: Good cracks despite narrowed spread

* CEO: Narrowed WTI-Brent spread not a profit buster

* Midwest, Rockies regions expect strong cracks

* Interested in acquisitions in advantaged markets (Recasts; adds details, quotes and background; adds byline)

By Kristen Hays

Nov 8 The narrowed discount of U.S. benchmark crude to London's Brent has not dampened U.S. Midwest refiners' advantage in feasting on the cheaper of the two, HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) CEO Mike Jennings said on Tuesday.

While West Texas Intermediate's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R has narrowed from $28 last month to more than $19 -- having dropped as low as $15.94 on Oct. 31 -- Jennings said product cracks remain strong.

"Given that all of our product markets typically require net imports from either the Gulf Coast or the West Coast to balance supply with demand, the Brent-WTI differential continues to support attractive product cracks, even as we move toward seasonally lower gasoline demand," Jennings told analysts on the company's third-quarter earnings call.

He said differentials of last month's magnitude are unusual, but longer-term differentials that reflect transportation costs, whether by rail or pipeline, "create an expectation of higher margins and sustained competitive advantage" for Midwest and Rockies refiners.

Jennings also said that he expects U.S. onshore crude production to keep increasing, which in turn will encourage more investment in transportation and infrastructure to move the crude to markets.

HollyFrontier, which merged in July, has five refineries in those markets: Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Wyoming and Utah.

"Overall, HollyFrontier is hitting on all eight cylinders," Jennings said.

However, the narrowing of another spread -- heavy Canadian crude's discount to WTI -- has prompted HollyFrontier to back out some Canadian crude at its New Mexico refinery in favor or more sour and sweet, Jennings said.

Western Canada Select had traded at a $22 discount to WTI in early 2011. That spread has narrowed to about $12, up from $9 last month.

During the third quarter about 18 percent, or up to 14,000 barrels per day, of crude run at the 105,000 bpd refinery in Artesia, New Mexico.

"This quarter we will be running less because the spreads have narrowed on WCS-WTI," Jennings said.

He said some planned work on the company's refineries was deferred by a few months this year to take advantage of high margins, but "nothing dramatic" that will create a big backlog.

Small-scale work will be done at three refineries before year-end, while 2012 will be a "fairly heavy turnaround year" with bigger works planned in the first and fourth quarters at the New Mexico and Tulsa plants. [ID:nWEN0663]

On the mergers and acquisitions front, Jennings said HollyFrontier is "very active," though largely focused on the regions where it already operates plants.

He said refineries currently on the market on the Gulf Coast, California and East Coast "would be substantially lower on our priority list than the mid-continent and the Rockies."

EARNINGS BEAT

HollyFrontier'S quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher refining gross margins on cheaper inland U.S. crudes.

Overall refinery gross margins rose nearly threefold to $28.10 per produced barrel from $10.41 a year ago.

The Dallas-based company's third-quarter net profit rose almost ten-fold to $523.1 million, or $2.48 a share, from $51.2 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago.

Revenue more than doubled to $5.17 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.41 a share, on revenue of $4.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have gained about two-thirds in value since the start of the year, fell 27 cents to $33.01 at midday Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Sumit.Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Andrea Evans)