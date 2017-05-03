HollyFrontier posts first quarter loss as costs rise

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was $45.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $21.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included $12.0 million of one-time charges.
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.