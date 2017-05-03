版本:
HollyFrontier posts first quarter loss as costs rise

May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.

Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was $45.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $21.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included $12.0 million of one-time charges.

