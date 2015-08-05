UPDATE 2-Refiner HollyFrontier results shine as acquisition talks fade

* Profit tops estimates for second quarter in a row
* Q2 refinery margins up to $17.42/bbl from $14.54
* Company had made failed bid and rebuffed an offer
* Shares rise about 5 pct, adding to 25 pct gain YTD
* Price rise makes company expensive target-analyst
(Adds CEO and analyst comment, details on acquisition talks)
By Amrutha Gayathri
Aug 5 HollyFrontier Corp posted a
better-than-expected profit for the second straight quarter,
showing that the U.S. refiner had put behind it a disruptive
start to the year when it made a failed attempt at an
acquisition and rebuffed a takeover offer.
HollyFrontier was among the bidders for Citgo Petroleum
Corp, Venezuela's U.S. oil refining unit, late last year and the
target of Tesoro Corp in the first quarter. Neither deal
worked out.
"Obviously (the Citgo acquisition) didn't work out and we
needed to make a strategic shift," Chief Executive Mike Jennings
said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday.
That shift has seen the company focusing on its refineries
in the Rocky Mountain region and in the Southwestern United
States, which led to strong results in the past two quarters
compared with lower-than-expected profit in the last two
quarters of 2014.
Refining has remained a bright spot during the year-long
crude oil price rout as low gasoline prices have led to an
increase in driving, bolstering the companies that turn cheap
crude into valuable products like gasoline and diesel.
HollyFrontier, like other refiners, is benefiting from high
crack spreads - the price difference between crude and refined
products - in the West Coast, where it sells its products. This
leads to strong refining margins.
The company shares were up 5 percent in late morning
trading, adding to the 25 percent it had already gained this
year. But the rise could mean HollyFrontier is now too expensive
an acquisition target.
"They no longer represents that much value to a potential
buyer, compared to six months ago, when there was potential to
boost the company's operations," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Brad Heffern.
Refiners are running plants at full tilt, squeezing the
remaining dollars from strong gasoline demand before the busy
summer transitions into the seasonally slower winter.
HollyFrontier said it expects to run its Rocky Mountain
refineries at full capacity in the longer term. The company's
utilization rate in the region fell to 74.8 percent in the
second quarter from 84.7 percent a year earlier.
But consolidated refinery gross margin rose to $17.42 per
produced barrel from $14.54.
Net income attributable to HollyFrontier's shareholders more
than doubled to $360.8 million, or $1.88 per share.
Excluding items, it earned $1.45 per share, beating analysts
average estimate of $1.30, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales and other revenue declined about 31 percent to $3.70
billion.
