UPDATE 1-US refiner HollyFrontier posts smaller loss as costs fall

(Adds details)
Feb 24 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp
reported a smaller quarterly loss as costs fell due to a slump
in crude prices.
Refining has remained a bright spot during the prolonged
slump in oil prices due to healthy gasoline demand, bolstering
the companies that turn cheap crude into gasoline and diesel.
HollyFrontier's refinery utilization rate rose to 91.9
percent from 81.4 percent a year earlier.
However, average sales price per produced barrel sold fell
to $60.97 from $92.20 a year earlier, pressuring gross margin,
which fell to $9.91 per produced barrel from $10.76.
The net loss attributable to the company's shareholders fell
to $43.9 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31 from $222 million, or $1.13 per share, a year
earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included a charge of $244 million
related to the value of the refiner's inventory.
Sales and other revenue fell 31 percent to $2.94 billion.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)