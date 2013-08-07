版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 19:10 BJT

Refiner HollyFrontier's profit falls on higher crude costs

Aug 7 Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 48 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher cost for the crude it processes.

Net income fell to $257.0 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter from $493.5 million, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.29 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐