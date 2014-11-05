版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 20:06 BJT

HollyFrontier profit more than doubles on higher refining margins

Nov 5 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp's third-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by higher refining margins.

Net income attributable to HollyFrontier shareholders rose to $175.0 million, or 88 cents per share, from $82.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Refinery gross margins shot up 47 percent to $15.59 per produced barrel in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐