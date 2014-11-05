HollyFrontier profit more than doubles on higher refining margins

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp's third-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by higher refining margins.
Net income attributable to HollyFrontier shareholders rose to $175.0 million, or 88 cents per share, from $82.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Refinery gross margins shot up 47 percent to $15.59 per produced barrel in the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015