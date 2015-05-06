HollyFrontier posts bigger profit, says to buy back $1 bln in shares

May 6 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp
said it would buy back $1 billion of its stock and reported a 49
percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower crude prices.
The Dallas-based company said the buyback plan would replace
its existing stock repurchase programs, which had $462 million
remaining.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose
to $226.9 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter
ended March 31, from $152.1 million, or 76 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Sales and other revenue declined to $3.01 billion from $4.79
billion.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)