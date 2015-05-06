版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 6日 星期三 19:26 BJT

HollyFrontier posts bigger profit, says to buy back $1 bln in shares

May 6 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it would buy back $1 billion of its stock and reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower crude prices.

The Dallas-based company said the buyback plan would replace its existing stock repurchase programs, which had $462 million remaining.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $226.9 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $152.1 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales and other revenue declined to $3.01 billion from $4.79 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐