HollyFrontier Q3 profit falls 62 pct on lower refining margins

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 62 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as a surplus of refined products decimated refining margins.
The net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $74.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
The company's refinery margin fell more than 50 percent to $9.83 per barrel.
Sales and other revenue fell 20.6 percent to $2.85 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.