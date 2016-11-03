版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:42 BJT

HollyFrontier Q3 profit falls 62 pct on lower refining margins

Nov 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 62 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as a surplus of refined products decimated refining margins.

The net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $74.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

The company's refinery margin fell more than 50 percent to $9.83 per barrel.

Sales and other revenue fell 20.6 percent to $2.85 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

