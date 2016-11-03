UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier profit beats as cost cutting offsets weak margins

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 HollyFrontier Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as a dip in costs helped soften the impact of a steep decline in refining margins.
Crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude oil and refined products - have shrank sharply this year due to a spike in U.S. inventories of refined products.
HollyFrontier's refining margin more than halved to $9.83 per barrel in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Bigger refiners such as Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp have also reported a slide in margins in their latest quarters.
Dallas-based HollyFrontier agreed on Monday to buy Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants unit, as it attempts to reduce its reliance on the refining business.
HollyFrontier refined 456,740 barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, compared with 474,190 bpd a year earlier.
Total operating costs and expenses fell nearly 17 percent to $2.72 billion.
The net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $74.5 million, or 42 cents per share, from $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
The company's adjusted profit was 38 cents per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of 36 cents.
Sales and other revenue fell 20.6 percent to $2.85 billion, but topped analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
