Refiner HollyFrontier reports Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss

Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders was $53.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $43.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Dallas, Texas-based company's sales and other revenue rose marginally to $2.96 billion.