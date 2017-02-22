UPDATE 1-Refiner HollyFrontier reports smaller-than-expected loss

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
(Adds details, background)
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss as cost cuts partially offset a decline in refining margins.
U.S. refiners amassed large inventories that punished margins last year, but now the industry faces the prospects of higher crude prices and falling demand for gasoline.
Total operating costs and expenses in the fourth quarter fell nearly 5 percent to $2.84 billion.
HollyFrontier's refining margins fell 27 percent to $7.23 per barrel. The company refined 279,760 barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, compared with 240,010 bpd a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders was $53.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $43.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 6 cents per share, smaller than the average analyst estimate of a loss of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's sales and other revenue rose marginally to $2.96 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.