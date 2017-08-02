FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-US oil refiner HollyFrontier's profit tops estimates
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点06分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-US oil refiner HollyFrontier's profit tops estimates

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher production and refinery margins.

HollyFrontier said its refinery gross margin jumped 29.2 percent to $11.47 per produced barrel in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company produced 483,210 barrels per day (bpd) of refined products, compared with 442,660 bpd, a year earlier.

Robust demand for refined products and declining inventories have benefited refiners, whose margins dipped sharply last year due to a gasoline and diesel glut.

Net profit attributable to HollyFrontier's shareholders was $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share in the quarter, compared with a loss of $409.4 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

HollyFrontier took an asset impairment charge of more than $600 million in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 66 cents per share, beating analysts' average expectation of 47 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales and other revenue climbed 27.4 percent to $3.46 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below