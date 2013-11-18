BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies reports Q1 revenue of $113.2 mln

Nov 18 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd
:
* Reports unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2014
first quarter ended
on September 30, 2013
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue rose 28.6 percent to $113.2 million
* Sees FY 2014 revenue $460 million to $490 million
* Says confident to achieve previously announced 2014 guidance
* Says backlog as of September 30 was $515.9 million,
representing an increase
of 5.6% compared to $488.7 million as of June 30
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage