UPDATE 1-Chinese group Wanda goes shopping for Hollywood films

* Meets Fox, Disney, Universal, Warner, Sony - sources

* More meet and greet than business meetings - one attendee

* Wanda chairman: prepared to spend "substantial amounts"

By Ronald Grover

Sept 7 China's Dalian Wanda Group has followed up its $2.6 billion acquisition of the AMC Entertainment theater chain with a series of meetings with Hollywood executives which could lead to the latest injection of Chinese funding into movie production.

Executives from the Chinese conglomerate, which closed the purchase of AMC on Sept. 4, made the rounds of Hollywood studios offering funds to help produce movies for outlets including its theaters in the United States and China, according to people with knowledge of the meetings.

Hollywood executives see Chinese joint ventures as one way to make films for the large and growing Chinese market that would not be subject to the nation's restrictions on the numbers of non-Chinese films theaters can show.

Studios, including Walt Disney, DreamWorks Animation and Legendary Pictures - which produced films such as "The Dark Knight Rises" for Warner Brothers - have signed agreements in the last year with Chinese partners that could lead to making films in China.

DreamWorks Animation said in August it will team with Chinese partners including state-owned China Media Capital to co-produce the next installment in its "Kung Fu Panda" franchise.

The Wanda contingent, led by Chairman and President Wang Jianlin, visited executives at Fox, Disney, Universal , Warner Brothers and Sony 6758.T>, the sources said.

Wang also hosted an evening presentation at an AMC theater in Century City, where he answered questions from a larger group of studio executives.

The sessions "were more meet and greet than business meetings," said one person who attended, although Wang said his company was prepared to spend "substantial amounts" to invest in Hollywood films, either as co-productions of individual films or through a fund to invest in a group of movies.

The Wanda executive discussed providing financing for both English-language films and those for the Chinese market, said Jim Gianopulos, co-chairman and chief executive of Fox Filmed Entertainment.

Gianopulos met with Wang along with Sanford Panitch, the studio's president of international productions, and other studio executives.

Fox jointly produced the Chinese language film "Hot Summer Days" with China's Huayi Brothers Media in 2010, and discussed producing films in China with Wanda, said Gianopulos.

The studio also has a 20 percent stake in Beijing-based Bona Film Group, which is in discussions with Hollywood studios about co-producing films for international distribution.

At Wang's stop at Universal Pictures he exchanged gifts with Universal Chairman Adam Fogelson. He also met with Sid Ganis and Tom Sherak, former presidents of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences.

Wanda operates 55 Wanda Plaza shopping malls, 34 five-star hotels, 814 cinema screens, 46 department stores and 51 karaoke outlets in China, it says on its website. The company has assets of 250 billion yuan ($40 billion) and annual income of 140 billion, it says.

Wang told a Los Angeles press conference on Sept. 4 that the company was prepared to spend $10 billion over the next decade to expand its holdings in the United States and could add hotels and shopping malls as well as more movie theaters.

"We have the will and capability to go global," Wang said at the event. "The acquisition of AMC is the first step."

AMC would take the lead in buying added theaters, he said. AMC executives also visited the studios with Wang to talk about film investments.

AMC is a partner with theater chain Regal Entertainment Group in Open Road Films, which produces moderate-budgeted films such as the Liam Neeson thriller "The Grey."