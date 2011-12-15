UPDATE 1-Hologic's cervical cancer device gets FDA nod

Dec 15 Medical systems maker Hologic's said U.S. health regulators approved its device to screen for cervical cancer.

The company, which makes the ThinPrep cervical cancer test and Selenia digital mammography systems, was granted marketing approval to sell its Cervista High Throughput Automation system.

The device is for use along with Hologic's previously approved Cervista Human Papillomavirus HR test.

"The Cervista HTA system automates our Cervista HPV HR test, providing higher throughput, improved chain of custody and accurate results," Chief Executive Rob Cascella said in a statement.

Hologic shares closed at $16.39 on Thursday on Nasdaq.