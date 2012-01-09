UPDATE 1-Hologic gets favourable ruling against Conceptus

* Judge rejects Conceptus' request for injunction
* Hologic will not need to give any royalty to Conceptus
* Conceptus shares fall 5 percent
Jan 9 Hologic Inc said a U.S.
court declined rival Conceptus Inc's request to order
the medical equipment maker to stop selling its birth-control
device Adiana.
In October, a jury awarded $18.8 million to Conceptus in
monetary damages and said Hologic's Adiana permanent
contraception system infringed on two claims of Conceptus'
patent related to its key Essure procedure.
Consequently, Conceptus sought an injunction from the United
States District Court for the Northern District of California,
barring future sales of Hologic's Adiana.
On Monday, a judge said Hologic will not need to give any
royalty to Conceptus for future Adiana sales.
Conceptus shares were down 5 percent at $11.86 on Monday on
the Nasdaq, while Hologic shares were trading almost flat at
$18.47 on the same exchange.