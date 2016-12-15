Spain's Grifols plans to refinance debt in Q1 2017 after Hologic buy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Dec 15 Spain's Grifols, which on Wednesday said it would buy U.S. Hologic Inc's assets in their blood screening joint venture, will refinance its net debt in the first quarter of next year, its Chief Financing Officer said on Thursday.
"Assuming the market is okay ... we're convinced that we could go to the market and refinance our debt in the first quarter," Grifol's Chief Financing Officer Alfredo Arroyo told Reuters on Thursday.
The company, which develops plasma protein therapies, aims to return its debt/core profit ratio to 3 times within a couple of years compared to 4.3 times in pro-forma terms, including a $1.7 billion loan also announced on Wednesday. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.