New Issue-Hologic, Inc. sells $1 bln notes

July 19 Hologic, Inc. on Thursday sold $1 billion of guaranteed senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planeed $750 million. Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: HOLOGIC, INC. AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/01/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS