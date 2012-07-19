版本:
New Issue-Hologic, Inc. sells $1 bln notes

July 19 Hologic, Inc. on Thursday sold
$1 billion of guaranteed senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planeed $750 million.
    Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: HOLOGIC, INC. 

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    08/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/01/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/01/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD BPS         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

