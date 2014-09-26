BRIEF-Carlyle's Homair Investissement acquires Homair Vacances parent Iliade

Sept 26 Homair Vacances SA :

* Said on Thursday that Homair Investissement SAS, controlled by an investment fund advised by the Carlyle Group, has completed the acquisition of all the share capital of Iliade SAS

* Said Iliade SAS, previously controlled by Montefiore Investment and Naxicap Partners, holds 82.93 pct of the shares in Homair Vacances

* Said that following this agreement Homair Investissement has to acquire all Homair Vacances shares and warrants hold by associates of Iliade, representing 7.8 pct of Homair Vacances' share capital, and all other warrants issued by Homair Vacances

* Said that following this operation, Homair Investissement holds 90.72 pct of share capital in Homair Vacances

* Said the Homair Investissement will launch a public tender offer followed by a squeeze-out for all shares in Homair Vacances, at a price of 8.70 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1swKvR8

Further company coverage: