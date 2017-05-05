Home Capital names new board member amid regulatory probe

May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan
Hibben to its board of directors, replacing Gerald Soloway, who
has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading
statements" to investors.
Soloway, who was one of the founders of the company, said
last month he would step down from the board once a replacement
was found.
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in April accused
Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender of making "materially
misleading statements" to investors and issued allegations
against the company's former chief executives, Soloway and
Martin Reid, and current Chief Financial Officer Robert Morton.
