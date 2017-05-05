UPDATE 2-Home Capital names new board member, replacing founder

(Adds details including maturing deposits, stock movement, DBRS
comment)
By Solarina Ho and Arathy S Nair
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday
named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of
the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last
month he planned to retire.
The move is effective immediately. The company said in a
statement the change was part of its "governance renewal." It
could not immediately be reached for further comment.
Canada's biggest nonbank mortgage lender has suffered a
crisis of confidence since a securities regulator alleged
earlier this year that its top executives hid mortgage broker
fraud from investors. The uncertainty hit as Ontario's
provincial government introduced measures to cool Toronto's
red-hot housing market.
The company has said it will defend itself against the
allegations.
Home Capital's high interest savings account (HISA) deposits
have fallen by 75 percent following news of the regulatory
probe, as nervous depositors pull their money out.
With roughly three-quarters of its funding needs coming from
guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), investor focus is
also on the lender's term deposits and other funding sources,
many of which are maturing or up for renewal this year.
Earlier this week, National Bank analysts estimated that
about 70 percent of Home Capital's GICs are coming up for
maturity over the next year. It remains to be seen whether
investors will renew or withdraw the GICs, or sign up for new
ones.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the company also has $236
million in bonds maturing in 2017, and C$325 million ($237.3
million) institutional deposit notes maturing on May 24.
The company said on Friday it had made "considerable
progress" in identifying new candidates for the board and for a
new chief executive.
Home Capital shares have fallen more than 70 percent since
early April. The stock fell 2.7 percent on Friday to close at
C$5.85.
Home Capital's quarterly results, originally expected on
Wednesday, will be released on May 11.
Hibben, who retired as a managing director from RBC Capital
Markets in 2014, has been an adviser to the Province of Ontario
on a number of files including the Companies' Creditors
Arrangement Act processes for Stelco and Algoma Steel.
Hibben will stand for election at Home Capital's annual
meeting to be held next month in Toronto, the company said.
DBRS, which downgraded the company earlier this week, said
in a statement Hibben's appointment was an "important first step
toward restoring market confidence."
($1 = 1.3697 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Matthew Lewis)