Home Capital says high-interest accounts balance halves, suspends dividend

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$192 million ($140 million) on Monday, down 50 percent from a week ago.
The company also said it had suspended its dividend and that it had again tapped its C$2 billion credit line.
Home Capital said it has now withdrawn a total of C$1.4 billion, including a draw down of C$1 billion a week ago.
Home Capital has suffered a crisis of confidence since a securities regulator alleged earlier this year that the company's top executives hid mortgage broker fraud from investors. ($1 = C$1.37) (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing