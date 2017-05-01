Canada watchdog says monitoring Home Capital's situation closely

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
OTTAWA May 1 Canada's banking regulator said on Monday it was continuing to monitor Home Capital's situation closely, though it said it could not discuss the affairs of individual financial institutions.
Asked whether the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) had discussed the matter with the federal or provincial government, a spokeswoman said the agency keeps an "ongoing dialogue on various topics" with regulatory agencies.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt