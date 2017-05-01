Canada watchdog says monitoring Home Capital's situation closely

OTTAWA May 1 Canada's banking regulator said on Monday it was continuing to monitor Home Capital's situation closely, though it said it could not discuss the affairs of individual financial institutions.

Asked whether the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) had discussed the matter with the federal or provincial government, a spokeswoman said the agency keeps an "ongoing dialogue on various topics" with regulatory agencies.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr)