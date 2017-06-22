Home Capital to get C$2 bln credit facility from Berkshire Hathaway

June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said
Berkshire Hathaway Inc will indirectly buy C$400
million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private
placement and provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to Home
Trust Company.
Berkshire will take an about 38.39 percent equity stake in
the company with an initial investment of C$153.2 million to buy
16 million common shares.
Berkshire will not be granted any rights to nominate
directors of Home Capital or any governance rights as an equity
holder, Home capital said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.3323 Canadian dollars)
