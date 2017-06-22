UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway

* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's
shares
* Home Capital concludes strategic review process
* To explore further asset sales over next year
(Adds quote, details, background)
June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said
billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
will provide a new C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) line of credit to
its unit Home Trust Co, ending the Canadian lender's strategic
review process.
Berkshire will also indirectly buy C$400 million of Home
Capital's common shares in a private placement through its unit
Columbia Insurance Co, Home Capital said on Wednesday.
"Home Capital's strong assets, its ability to originate and
underwrite well-performing mortgages, and its leading position
in a growing market sector make this a very attractive
investment," said Warren Buffett, Berkshire chairman and CEO.
Berkshire will hold an about 38.39 percent equity stake in
Home Capital after buying 40 million shares at an average price
of about C$10.00 per common share.
Berkshire will make an initial investment of C$153.2 million
to buy 16 million common shares and an additional investment of
C$246.8 million to purchase 24 million shares through a private
placement.
The additional investment is subject to shareholder
approval, while the initial investment will not require approval
from shareholders.
Canada's biggest non-bank lender also said it will continue
to explore further asset sales and financing deals over the next
year, but has concluded its strategic review process that began
in April.
"This investment from Berkshire not only addresses Home
Capital's near-term requirements for additional liquidity and a
lower-cost credit agreement, but also facilitates what the Board
feels is the best available path to long-term success," Home
Capital's Chair Brenda Eprile said.
Berkshire will not be granted any rights to nominate
directors to Home Capital board or any governance rights as an
equity holder, Home Capital said.
The C$2 billion loan facility, expected to be effective on
June 29, will replace the existing one for a similar amount
between Home Trust Company and a major institutional investor.
On Tuesday, the company said it would sell a portfolio of
commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2 billion to bolster
its liquidity and trim outstanding debt on a C$2 billion
emergency facility it agreed with the Healthcare of Ontario
Pension Plan in April.
Last week, Home Capital reached a C$30.5 million settlement
with the Ontario Securities Commission, settled a class action
lawsuit and accepted responsibility for misleading investors
about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
The settlement is expected to help secure long-term
financing at sustainable interest rates, investors and analysts
said.
($1 = 1.3323 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair and Gopakumar Warrier)