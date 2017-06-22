UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue

* Home Capital shares close up 27 percent
TORONTO, June 22 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc is providing a C$2 billion loan to Home
Capital Group Inc and taking a 38 percent stake in the
mortgage lender, a move which is pressuring short sellers who
targeted the stock as Canada's housing market has turned
riskier.
Shares in Home Capital closed up 27 percent on
Thursday.
Shares in other Canadian alternative lenders also rose on
Thursday. Equitable Group Inc closed up 12.5 percent.
Street Capital Group closed up 8.3 percent. Shares in
mortgage insurer Genworth MI Canada Inc were up 11.5
percent.
The deal may bring to a close a two-month effort by Home
Capital's board, and advisers RBC Capital Markets and BMO
Capital Markets, to replace a costly credit facility with the
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and shore up the
lender's balance sheet.
The credit facility was arranged earlier to provide
funding for Canada's largest non-bank lender which had suffered
from the withdrawal of 95 percent of its high interest deposits
in the past two months.
Alan Hibben, a former Royal Bank of Canada executive
who was recruited to the Home Capital board last month, said
over 70 parties had expressed interest in investing in the
lender. In an interview, Hibben said Home Capital was drawn to
Berkshire Hathaway because of Buffet's credibility with both
investors and depositors.
"The board decided it would be nice for a sponsor to give us
a view where somebody could say 'wow, if that smart person
thinks the Home Capital business model and portfolios are good,
I'm going to think that'," he said.
Hibben said Buffett had become involved "later in the
process" with Home Capital approaching Berkshire Hathaway rather
than the other way round.
Home Capital has played an important role in Canada's
mortgage market, lending to new immigrants and self-employed
workers who may not be able to get loans from the country's
biggest banks.
But home prices in Toronto and Vancouver have fallen after
the government introduced measures to cool overheating prices
with household debt in Canada has reaching record levels.
Investors are wondering whether the deal will be as
successful as Buffett's decidedly bigger deal to buy Goldman
Sachs preferred shares during the global financial crisis
in 2008.
“Home Capital’s strong assets, its ability to originate and
underwrite well-performing mortgages, and its leading position
in a growing market sector make this a very attractive
investment,” said Berkshire's chairman Warren Buffett, in a
statement on the deal released by Home Capital on Thursday.
SHORT SELLER NOT CONVINCED
Short sellers are continuing to take positions in Home
Capital though, aiming to profit by selling borrowed shares on
the hope of buying them back later at a lower price.
Combined short interest in the company's Canadian and
U.S.-listed shares stands at about $183 million, up
$62 million this month, according to data from financial
analytics firm S3 Partners.
Marc Cohodes, a short seller who has been betting against
Home Capital for two years, said on Thursday he continued to do
so.
"If it wasn't Warren Buffett's name, the stock would be way,
way way, down today," he said in an interview.
Home Capital was forced to raise new capital after
depositors rushed to withdraw funds from its high-interest
savings accounts. They pulled 95 percent of funds from Home
Capital's high-interest savings accounts since March 27, when
the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive
Officer Martin Reid.
The withdrawals accelerated after April 19, when Canada's
biggest securities regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission,
accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to
investors about its mortgage underwriting business.
Home Capital reached a settlement with the commission last
week and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about
mortgage underwriting problems.
"The 'endorsement' from Warren Buffet may prove to
rehabilitate depositor confidence, thus turning deposit flow
positive," said National Bank of Canada analyst Jaeme Gloyn.
The Berkshire credit agreement comes with an interest rate
of 9.0 percent, with a standby fee on funds not drawn down of
1.0 percent, compared with 2.5 percent previously.
The facility will be in place for a year after which Hibben
said the company will assess if it still needs a facility of
that size.
"That's an awfully big number for a small bank like ours,
particularly as we're going to hold likely a billion dollars of
cash," he said.
Home Capital on Tuesday said it would sell a commercial
mortgage book, raising close to C$1.2 billion in a deal expected
to complete in the third quarter.
Berkshire Hathaway will also take a 38.4 percent stake in
the company after buying $400 million worth of Home Capital
stock.
It will make an initial investment of C$153 million to buy a
20 percent stake. The price is a 15 percent discount to the
average share price prior to Berkshire's final proposal on June
13 and a 33 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.
The rest of the shares will be acquired at C$10.30 in a deal
that still needs shareholder approval.
Buffett has not been especially active in Canada in recent
years. He was a shareholder in oil and gas producer Suncor
Energy Inc but sold the stake in 2016.
