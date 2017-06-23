UPDATE 1-'Bailout' Buffett burnishes 'lender of last resort' image

(Adds comments, details on equity investment, updated share
price, second byline)
By Jonathan Stempel and Trevor Hunnicutt
June 22 It took less than 24 hours for Warren
Buffett, one of the world's savviest dealmakers, to make a C$360
million (US$272 million) paper profit by propping up a major
Canadian lender on life support.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's commitment to provide
financing to Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's largest
nonbank lender, marks the billionaire's latest effort to shore
up a company in desperate need of cash, or at least his
full-throated support.
"It's a typical Buffett bailout trade," said Jared Dillian,
an independent investment strategist and former trader betting
the value of the Canadian dollar and several Canadian banks will
fall. "He's set it up where he's risking a small amount to make
a lot."
Home Capital joined Bank of America Corp, General
Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other
companies that have welcomed Buffett's largesse, accepting a C$2
billion (US$1.51 billion) credit line - carrying a 9 percent
interest rate - and up to C$400 million (US$302 million) in
equity, for a 38.4 percent stake.
Its share price soared 27.2 percent on Thursday to C$19.00,
leaving Buffett with a potential 90 percent paper profit on
shares he is buying for just C$10 each. Home Capital's share
price nonetheless remains nearly two-thirds below its 2014 peak.
"The deal is really low risk," said John Huber, a portfolio
manager at Saber Capital Management LLC in Raleigh, North
Carolina, which owns Berkshire stock. "It's an opportunistic
deal that gives him very attractive risk-return terms."
Berkshire's infusion was much needed by Home Capital, which
has suffered a deposit exodus resembling a bank run after being
accused of, and then admitting to, concealing mortgage fraud.
"The assumption is that Berkshire did its due diligence, and
came to a conclusion that there was presumably a franchise and
business model worth saving," said Cathy Seifert, a CFRA
Research equity analyst. "It implies a seal of approval."
LAST RESORT
Berkshire's investment lets Buffett deploy some of his
Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's recent $96.5 billion hoard
of cash, equivalents and Treasury bills.
"Today's announcement is a modest positive," wrote Meyer
Shields, a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst. "But it also
reflects how difficult it is for Berkshire to meaningfully use
its cash."
Berkshire's Columbia Insurance unit is acquiring the Home
Capital equity, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Meanwhile, the credit line, if fully tapped, could generate
C$180 million for Berkshire.
Buffett came to be seen as a lender of last resort during
the global financial crisis.
From 2008 to 2011, Buffett spent more than $25 billion to
buy high-yielding stocks and bonds in companies including Bank
of America, GE, Goldman, Dow Chemical Co and
Harley-Davidson Inc.
His $5 billion Bank of America bet looks particularly savvy:
it throws off $300 million in annual dividends, and Berkshire is
sitting on an $11 billion gain on accompanying warrants.
But with most of those investments having passed, the
86-year-old Buffett has been struggling to generate income in a
persistently low interest rate environment.
"Home Capital's strong assets, its ability to originate and
underwrite well-performing mortgages, and its leading position
in a growing market sector make this a very attractive
investment," Buffett said in a statement.
Berkshire did not respond to requests for further comment.
REPUTATIONAL RISKS
Home Capital's problems accelerated in mid-April, when the
Ontario Securities Commission accused it of deceiving investors.
Last week, the company reached separate settlements with the
regulator and investors over making misleading statements about
its mortgage underwriting.
Berkshire's investment reflects its willingness to commit to
companies whose practices have drawn criticism, including Wells
Fargo & Co, now embroiled in scandal for creating
unauthorized customer accounts.
"Reputational risk is why he's getting 9 percent interest"
at Home Capital, Seifert said.
Berkshire has other investments tied to real estate,
including manufactured home company Clayton Homes and
HomeServices of America, the second largest U.S. residential
real estate brokerage.
It also has several investments in Canada, including the
AltaLink electricity transmission company in Alberta, for which
it paid about $C3.1 billion in 2014.
Many of Berkshire's more than 90 business units also offer
goods and services in the country, including the Ben Bridge
jeweler, Benjamin Moore paints and the BNSF railroad.
Despite his paper profit on Home Capital, Buffett believes
investment gains and losses in a given period are usually
meaningless.
Buffett's foray into Canadian real estate comes amid
uncertainty about that country's housing sector. The Ontario
government has levied a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers to cool
a frothy Toronto-area real estate market.
Buffett is "not going to stop the credit cycle up there,"
said Marc Cohodes, a short seller betting against Home Capital.
"But it's a bailout by the most renowned investor on the
planet."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Trevor Hunnicutt in New
York; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa
Shumaker)