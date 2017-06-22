Home Capital had interest from over 70 parties in investment

TORONTO, June 22 Home Capital Group Inc
had interest from over 70 parties prior to agreeing to a new
investment from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, Home Capital director Alan Hibben said on
Thursday.
"We had over 70 people under NDA (non-disclosure agreement)
within the data site. They were not just Canadians, there were
global players involved with that," Hibben told analysts on a
conference call.
"Other proposals that we received were not as attractive to
us with respect to the cost of the backstop," he added.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)