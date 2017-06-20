Home Capital to sell C$1.2 bln commercial mortgage portfolio

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2 billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.
"Proceeds from the transaction are expected to have an immediate impact by enabling us to enhance our liquidity and reduce the outstanding debt under the Company's $2 billion credit facility," interim Chief Executive Bonita Then said.
Home Capital has been trying to repair its business following a near-collapse after the OSC, Canada's biggest securities regulator, accused the lender of making misleading statements to investors about its mortgage underwriting business. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.