Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery

* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital
recovery
* Settlement smoothes path to cheaper financing
* Company must rebuild relationships with brokers
* Funding can enable company to revive mortgage originations
* Company still searching for permanent CEO/CFO
By Matt Scuffham and John Tilak
TORONTO, June 15 After its near-collapse seven
weeks ago, Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc is
taking steps towards recovery by agreeing to settle a regulatory
investigation and lining up new funding.
The company plays an important role in Canada's mortgage
market, lending to borrowers who cannot get loans from the
country's biggest banks, such as self-employed workers and new
immigrants.
Canada's biggest non-bank lender must still overcome
hurdles, though, including finding a permanent chief executive,
rebuilding relationships with brokers, and winning back the
support of depositors and borrowers.
On Wednesday the company reached a C$30.5 million ($22.3
million) settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission
(OSC), settled a class action lawsuit, and accepted
responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its
mortgage underwriting procedures.
The settlement is expected to help secure long-term
financing at sustainable interest rates, investors and analysts
said, after Home Capital's board was bolstered by former Ontario
Teachers Pension Plan head Claude Lamoureux and Alan Hibben, a
former head of strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.
"This is a signal that the new board has taken control,"
said Hari Panday, chief executive of investment banking firm
PanVest Capital Corp. "They've decided they want the focus to be
running the business and not fighting the regulators. The OSC
(probe) was a huge hangover."
Depositors have withdrawn 95 percent of funds from Home
Capital's high interest savings accounts since March 27, when
the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive
Martin Reid. The company is still searching for Reid's successor
as well as a permanent chief financial officer.
The withdrawals accelerated after April 19, when the OSC,
Canada's biggest securities regulator, accused Home Capital of
making misleading statements to investors about its mortgage
underwriting business.
Maria-Gabriella Khoury, vice president of global financial
institutions group at DBRS, said the company had taken "the
first step to restore market confidence" with the OSC settlement
and now needed to prioritize new funding.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Home Capital is in talks
with a syndicate of banks, including some of Canada's biggest
lenders, to secure a loan of about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion),
expected to be on more favorable terms than an existing loan.
The expensive bridge financing of C$2 billion provided by
the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) came with an
effective interest rate of 22.5 percent on the first C$1 billion
drawn down, and affected the company's ability to originate new
mortgages since it cannot afford to lend money at lower rates
than its cost of borrowing.
"Because of the high interest on that facility the company
needs to secure something soon in order to a) still have a
runway of liquidity and b) not have it eat away at its current
revenue," said Khoury.
Home Capital had said it was continuing to originate
mortgages but had tightened its lending criteria. Negotiating
new financing would enable it to relax that criteria, offer more
mortgages and generate more profit, analysts say.
To meet its long-term funding needs, it must repair
relationships with deposit brokers who have guided clients away
from putting money in its Guaranteed Investment Certificates
(GICs), a key source of funding.
"It will require meeting with brokers, launching a
communication campaign and reaching out to people on both
deposits and mortgages," said Panday.
Those relationships will be a key focus for new CEO and CFO,
who analysts say should have established relationships with the
banks and both deposits and mortgage brokers.
David Cockfield, managing director at Northland Wealth
Management," said Home Capital had taken "a step in the right
direction".
"Settling with the OSC clears the horizon," he said.
Shares in Home Capital closed up 12.7 percent on Thursday
having closed up 7.4 percent on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.3268 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)