Canada's Home Capital profit jumps, lender ups dividend

TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian mortgage lender Home
Capital Group Inc posted a 39 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it upped its dividend by
10 percent.
The Toronto-based company, which operates as Home Trust, had
net income of C$95.9 million in the quarter, or C$1.36 a share,
up from C$68.8 million, or 98 Canadian cents a share in the
year-ago period. On an adjusted basis it earned C$1.04 a share.
Analysts had on average expected Home Capital to earn C$1.16
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Home Capital applied for a banking license in November in a
bid to expand and diversify its deposit base. It currently
collects deposits via brokers and financial planners and through
its consumer brand, Oaken Financial.
