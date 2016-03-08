Home Depot settles lawsuit over 2014 data breach

March 8 Home Depot Inc has agreed to pay $13 million to compensate consumers affected by a 2014 data breach in which payment card and other personal data was stolen from tens of millions of people.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Monday with the federal court in Atlanta, where the home improvement retailer is based.

Home Depot also agreed to pay $6.5 million to fund 1-1/2 years of identity protection services for cardholders, settlement papers show. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)