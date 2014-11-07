UPDATE 3-Home Depot says about 53 million email addresses stolen in breach

* Says hackers used 3rd-party vendor details
* Reaffirms 2014 sales, profit outlook
(Adds analyst comment)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Nov 6 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest
home improvement chain, said hackers stole about 53 million
email addresses in addition to customer data for 56 million
payment cards previously disclosed by the retailer.
The company, which confirmed the breach in September, said
the files that contained the email addresses did not include
passwords, payment card information or other sensitive personal
information.
Home Depot, which had estimated that the theft would cost
about $62 million, was one of a string of U.S. retailers
attacked by hackers over the past year.
Criminals used a third-party vendor's user name and password
to enter the perimeter of its network, Home Depot said in a
statement on Thursday.
The hackers then acquired "elevated rights" that allowed
them to navigate parts of Home Depot's network and to deploy
unique, custom-built malware on its self-checkout systems in the
U.S. and Canada, according to the company.
Home Depot said the stolen credentials did not alone provide
direct access to the company's point-of-sale devices.
Since September, the company has implemented enhanced
encryption of payment data in all U.S. stores and said the
rollout to Canadian stores will be completed by early 2015.
This, however, was "really lipstick on a pig" and the proper
solution was to add chip and PIN, or EMV technology, to U.S.
credit cards, said David Campbell, chief security officer at
SendGrid, a cloud-based email delivery service.
Home Depot said it was already rolling out the EMV
technology.
The company reaffirmed its 2014 sales growth forecast of
about 4.8 percent and earnings per share forecast of $4.54.
The forecast includes estimates for the cost to investigate
the data breach, provide credit monitoring services to its
customers as well as legal fees, the company said.
"I think the big takeaway was that they are able to maintain
their sales guidance for the full year, which means people are
still showing up at the stores, still spending.." Joseph
Feldman, analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, told Reuters.
The company maintained that it has not yet estimated the
impact of "probable losses" related to the breach.
"Those costs may have a material adverse effect on The Home
Depot's financial results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014
and/or future periods," the company said.
Home Depot shares closed up 1.6 percent at $97.29 per share
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Target Corp's unprecedented breach saw hackers steal
at least 40 million payment card numbers and 70 million other
pieces of customer data in 2013.
