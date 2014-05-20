版本:
Home Depot's first-quarter sales rise 2.9 pct

May 20 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported a 2.9 percent rise in quarterly sales as its spring selling season got off to a slow start.

Home Depot's net income rose to $1.38 billion, or $1.00 per share, in the first quarter ended May 4 from $1.23 billion, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $19.69 billion from $19.12 billion.

Comparable store sales increased 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
