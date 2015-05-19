UPDATE 3-Home Depot profit beats amid U.S. housing recovery

* Q1 ex-items $1.16/share vs. $1.15 estimate
* Demand up for tools, decor, lighting, other items
* Sees full-year profit $5.24 to $5.27/share
* Shares trade 0.7 pct lower
(Adds company comment, background on housing market, updates
shares)
By Nandita Bose and Nayan Das
May 19 Home Depot Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Tuesday and
raised its full-year forecast as North American customers spent
more on home repairs after a harsh winter.
The world's No. 1 home improvement chain said strong housing
contrasted with below-consensus U.S. GDP growth in the first
quarter.
"The growth that we see in our business ... supports the
view of the continued recovery in the U.S. housing market,"
Chief Executive Craig Menear said on a conference call.
Recent government data has led to optimism the housing
market is picking up. U.S. housing starts rose 20 percent in
April to their highest level since November 2007. Reports on
existing home sales and mortgage applications have also pointed
to strength in the sector. [US:nL1N0YA0KO]
Home Depot said improved spending among wealthier Americans
aided sales. About half of its shoppers live in homes valued
above $200,000, which helped drive demand for big-ticket items
like appliances.
Stores across the United States catered to customers making
home improvements after digging out from a long winter.
Departments that outperformed included tools, decor, lighting,
plumbing and appliances.
Net income rose to $1.58 billion, or $1.21 per share, from
$1.38 billion, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier. Excluding
items, the company earned $1.16 per share, 1 cent ahead of Wall
Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $20.89 billion, also topping
forecasts.
Shares of the Dow industrials component were down 0.7
percent at $113.52. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen
nearly 9 percent this year, outperforming rival Lowe's Cos Inc
, which reports results on Wednesday.
Atlanta-based Home Depot raised its profit forecast for the
year ending in February 2016 to between $5.24 and $5.27 per
share including items, from $5.11 to $5.17. Wall Street was
looking for $5.23 per share.
It also increased its full-year sales growth forecast to
between 4.2 and 4.8 percent, from 3.5 to 4.7 percent.
Total same-store sales rose 6.1 percent in the first quarter
ended May 3. Analysts, on average, had expected a 5.5 percent
rise, according to financial analytics firm Consensus Metrix.
Home Depot has said it faces several dozen civil lawsuits
after its data systems were breached between April and September
last year. The first-quarter results included $7 million in
breach-related costs, but Home Depot said it cannot yet estimate
the full scope of costs related to the breach.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Nick Zieminski)