UPDATE 3-Home Depot sales beat amid U.S. housing recovery

* 2nd-qtr same-store sales up 4.2 pct vs est. 3.5 pct
* Net sales $24.83 bln vs est. $24.69 bln
* Company raises 2015 sales, profit forecast
* Stock at all-time high, up nearly 14 pct this year
(Adds company comments, details on buyback and breach-related
expenses)
By Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 18 An improving U.S. housing market helped
Home Depot Inc beat quarterly sales forecasts on Tuesday,
and the world's No. 1 home-improvement retailer lifted its
full-year earnings and revenue forecasts.
Shares of the Dow component rose 3.3 percent to a record
$123.60 in morning trading. The stock has far outperformed the
broader market this year with a 17-percent gain.
"The pace of growth was always bound to moderate as we came
out of the exceptionally bad winter ... That the momentum has
not slowed further is down to both a more confident consumer and
greater activity in the housing market," said Stephen Ward,
director at retail research firm Conlumino.
Sales of appliances, tools, plumbing materials and lighting
products were strong in the quarter, Home Depot said.
Despite moderate 2015 U.S. GDP projections, housing data
pointed to continued growth in the home-improvement industry,
Chief Executive Craig Menear said on a conference call.
U.S. housing starts rose to a near eight-year high in July
as builders ramped up construction of single-family homes,
suggesting the economy was firing on almost all cylinders. That
followed Monday's strong homebuilder sentiment data.
"Home Depot and the home-remodeling space remains one of the
strong areas of U.S. consumer spending," said Peter Keith,
senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray in New York.
Net income rose to $2.23 billion, or $1.73 per share, in the
quarter ended Aug. 2. Excluding items, the company earned $1.71
per share, in-line with the average analyst estimate.
Home Depot incurred $153 million in gross expenses in the
quarter for a data breach last year when hackers stole about 56
million payment cards.
Net sales rose 4.3 percent to $24.83 billion, beating
analysts' estimate of $24.69 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales rose 4.2 percent, also ahead of estimates,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix. U.S. same-store
sales rose at a faster clip.
Home Depot raised its profit forecast for the year ending in
January to a range of $5.31 to $5.36 per share, from its
earlier estimate of $5.24 to $5.27 per share. The forecast
reflects this year's estimated $7.0 billion in share buybacks.
The company said it now expected sales to grow 5.2 percent
to 6.0 percent, above its earlier 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent
range, partly due to last month's $1.63 billion acquisition of
supplier Interline Brands.
Smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc is scheduled to report
results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New
York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Nick Zieminski)