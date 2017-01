Nov 17 Home Depot Inc, the world's No.1 home improvement retailer by revenue, reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly net sales, helped by strong demand from professional contractors and builders.

The company's net income rose to $1.73 billion, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $1.54 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $21.82 billion from $20.52. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)