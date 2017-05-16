版本:
Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 12 pct

May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.

Net income rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $1.80 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $23.89 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
