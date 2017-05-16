Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 12 pct

REFILE-UPDATE 1-S.Korea stocks may see outflow of up to 4.3 trln won after MSCI includes China -official
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.
Net income rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $1.80 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $23.89 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,245.30 per ounce by 0038 GMT, after dropping as far as $1,241 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2 percent to $1,246.3 an ounce. * A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares