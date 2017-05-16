UPDATE 3-Home Depot's profit tops on higher sales of big-ticket items

* Q1 customer transactions, avg. ticket value up
* Comp sales rise 5.5 pct vs. est. 3.9 pct
* Raises full-yr EPS forecast on share repurchases
* Shares hit record high at $160.83
(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
May 16 Home Depot Inc's first-quarter
profit and same-store sales topped estimates as customers spent
more on expensive items such as appliances and flooring and
roofing materials.
The company's shares rose about 2 percent to hit a record
high of $160.83 in morning trading on Tuesday, after the No. 1
U.S. home improvement chain also said second-quarter sales were
off to a good start.
"While U.S. GDP forecasts are mixed, housing continues to be
a growing asset class and our sales thus far in May have been
very good," Home Depot's Chief Financial Officer Carol Tomé said
on a conference call.
Home Depot and smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc have
remained a bright spot in the retail sector as a firming economy
and higher wages are driving new home sales and an increase in
the value of existing houses has spurred remodeling activity.
Home Depot's results are in contrast to falling sales at
department stores such as Macy's Inc and J.C. Penney Co
Inc, which are struggling with lower customer spending
on apparel and growing competition from online and off-price
retailers.
Sales of big-ticket items, which are priced above $900 and
account for a fifth of total sales, rose 15.8 percent in the
first quarter ended April 30, Home Depot said.
Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 5.5 percent,
above the 3.9 percent growth expected by analysts polled by
research firm Consensus Metrix. Comparable sales at U.S. stores
increased 6 percent.
The number of customer transactions was up 1.6 percent in
the quarter, while the average ticket value rose by about $2 to
$62.39.
Inflation in commodity prices of lumber, building materials
and copper also boosted average ticket prices by about 75 basis
points, the company said.
Net income rose about 12 percent to $2.01 billion, or $1.67
per share, in the quarter.
Net sales increased 5 percent to $23.89 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.62 per share
on revenue of $23.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also raised its earnings forecast for the year
ending January 2018 to $7.15 per share from $7.13, citing
anticipated share repurchases of $5 billion this year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)